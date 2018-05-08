We continue our spring positional rundowns today by giving our final take on Nebraska's inside linebackers…

As someone who played the position at the game’s highest level, it was little surprise when new inside linebackers coach Barrett Ruud made it clear right away this spring that he would hold his group to a very high standard.



As if the wealth of potential at the position wasn’t enough to raise the level of competition in practices, Ruud’s influence kicked it up higher than ever.

The Huskers already boasted a mixture of seasoned veterans like senior Dedrick Young and junior Mohamed Barry and talented underclassmen like sophomore Andrew Ward and redshirt freshmen Willie Hampton and Andrew Ward.

But the stakes were raised even more with the offseason addition of standout junior college transfer Will Honas, who immediately vaulted up the depth chart and now looks all but assured to win a starting job this fall.

Towards the end of the spring, Ruud said Honas and Young were probably at the top of the depth chart for the moment, with Barry right behind them.

But given the number of snaps NU’s defense will likely play this season as a result of its fast-paced offense, Ruud said as many as six of those inside linebackers could see snaps on a per-game basis due to the necessary heavy rotation.

That means that regardless of who the Week 1 starters are, the competition is only going to continue each practice and every game from here on out.