Here is a full rundown of what head coach Scott Frost and several players had to say following Nebraska's annual Red-White Spring Game on Saturday afternoon...

***Frost said the biggest goals for the spring game were to stay healthy and "see guys perform" on a bigger stage than a standard practice.

***Frost said Henrich Haarberg and Logan Smothers both had good springs, and neither was ahead of the other at this point.

***Frost said evaluating the first half was difficult with the "thud" tackling.

***Frost said the staff would value the entire spring far more than what happened on Saturday. He said the Spring Game was just one part of the bigger picture this offseason.

***Frost said the running backs were a bright spot today, especially in the second half with live tackling. He said Jaquez Yant was a "physical presence" who showed what he could bring to the table on Saturday.

***Frost said Sevion Morrison and Gabe Ervin both dealt with rolled ankles this spring, but it was good to see them both out there in the Spring Game.

***Frost said the defense did a good job of increasing the number of takeaways this spring, but he still wanted to see more going forward.

***Frost said Omar Manning could be a great weapon as long as he can continue to do what he needs to do on and off the field.

***Frost said Adrian Martinez "has a chance to accomplish whatever he wants" if he keeps performing at the level he did this spring. Frost said it was all about eliminating the 3-4 big mistakes he'd seemed to make every game the last couple of years.

***Frost said, "It doesn't look good for Will right now" when asked about the injury status of Will Honas. He said it was a non-contact injury, and "it doesn't look like he's going to be ready to start the season."

***Frost said Haarberg "has a huge arm" and was intelligent and a great athlete, while Smothers was also "really smart" who had a firm grasp of the offense.

***Asked again if they planned to add another quarterback from the transfer portal, Frost said: "Right now, our plan isn't to go after a quarterback, no."