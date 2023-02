Inside Nebraska has been counting down the days until the start of spring ball on March 20 with our list of the top 30 most intriguing Huskers to watch.

Publisher Zack Carpenter and staff writer Steve Marik went into further detail on a few of those players, discussing them in the video above.

Watch their analysis, and subscribe for free to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel. Listen to their breakdown on Apple Podcasts or Spotify.

Not a member of Inside Nebraska? SUBSCRIBE today for All-Access at $99.95/year or $9.95/month.