Here's some more reaction on the news that senior Nebraska WR JD Spielman has taken a personal leave from the Husker football team.

When the 2019 season ended, the rumors about Spielman's future at Nebraska begun flying.

Would he look to go pro? Would he stay at NU? Or would he even look to transfer?

Spielman obviously opted to stay at Nebraska for his senior season and was in classes this semester. However, in terms of transferring, the only way he would've been able to do it and play immediately is to graduate.



HuskerOnline reported earlier this year it was highly unlikely he was going to be able to complete enough hours to graduate by this summer. He also was with the team through winter workouts all semester before his decision to head back home a little over two weeks ago.

Spielman has always been a hard player to read. He's talked to the media just once over the last two seasons and he keeps a fairly low profile around his teammates.



The door obviously remains open for him to return to Lincoln, and it will be interesting to see what direction this ultimately goes as he takes some time away to deal with a personal problem.