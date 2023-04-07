Isaiah McMorris may be labeled as a wide receiver recruit, but he is an athlete in every sense of the word and his stock is rising as a result. The Bellevue (Neb.) West standout was fresh off of winning his third straight state championship on the hardwood when we recently saw him at the Pylon 7-on-7 tournament in Chicago. Following his impressive performance in Chicago, it was straight to the track for McMorris where he ran a 10.9 in his first 100-meter race of the year - and that was without having a chance to fully warm-up beforehand.

It may seem surprising that an athlete like McMorris manages to make time for his recruitment alongside his frequent sporting events, but he has successfully done so with recent visits to Missouri and Oklahoma and an upcoming trip to USC on the books. Following his recent Oklahoma visit, Rivals.com caught up with the multi-sport star to discuss the Sooners and get the latest in his recruitment.