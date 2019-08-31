Year two of the Scott Frost era officially kicks off today when Nebraska takes on South Alabama at 11 am on ESPN. The Huskers enter today's game as a 36 point favorite over the Jaguars. As things get closer to kickoff, here are today's keys to victory for Nebraska, along with the HuskerOnline expert and guest score predictions for Saturday.

KEYS TO VICTORY: South Alabama vs. Nebraska

KEY 1: Offensive tempo Nebraska need to come out of the gates swinging on offense. When they get the ball on their opening possession they need to set the tone as an overall unit. KEY 2: Establish the line of scrimmage on defense We've heard a lot about Nebraska's defensive line this off-season. The Blackshirts need to set the tone early and control the line of scrimmage. They should be able to hold South Alabama to under 100 yards rushing. KEY 3: Ball security Conditions on Saturday may be wet, especially early. The Huskers need to take care of the football in the zone read and option game. KEY 4: Finishing off big runs Odds are there are going to be plenty of big-play opportunities in this game on Saturday. It might simply come down to one block or making one guy miss in space. The Huskers need to win in this area and finish off big plays when they are there. KEY 5: Get off the field on third down Third down defense was a problem for the Huskers in 2018, as was consistently getting to quarterbacks with a four-man pass rush. We need to see a big improvement in this area going forward.

EXPERT TAKE: South Alabama vs. Nebraska

Sean Callahan - HuskerOnline Publisher Nebraska will start this game fast with a score, stop and then a score. The Huskers will be too much for South Alabama, and NU's depth will wear them down. The Blackshirts will hold the Jaguars to under 100 yards rushing. Nebraska 56, South Alabama 17 ############################## Robin Washut - HuskerOnline Senior Writer This is a game where Nebraska needs to make a statement from the opening kickoff and blow the doors off before halftime. I expect Martinez and the top offense to roll early, and the defense will put the score out of reach with some takeaways. The backups will handle the bulk of the second half, and the Huskers’ optimism and belief will grow even bigger heading into Colorado week. Nebraska 59, South Alabama 21 ############################## Nate Clouse - HuskerOnline Lead Recruiting Analyst I see Nebraska getting off to a fast start on offense which really sets the tone for the entire game against South Alabama. The Huskers will cruise to a win, but they won’t cover because most of the second half will be played by reserves. Nebraska 52, South Alabama 20 ############################## Mike'l Severe - 1620 the Zone I expect the Huskers to play most of the roster on Saturday. The Jags will try and go fast and may have some success with big plays as the game goes on. But Nebraska should have a lot of success through the air vs the USA secondary. I also wouldn't be surprised if NU has two pass catchers who both go over 100 yards. Nebraska 48, South Alabama 17 ############################## Andy Kendeigh - KETV Channel 7 Sports Director Time to take that first test of the season. The Huskers will pass this one with flying colors. Nebraska's biggest test may come on special teams since South Alabama has some athletes. But, this will be a chance for the Huskers to literally flex their muscles, push people around and reap some of the rewards of a hard-working off-season. It won't be perfect but Nebraska should roll. Nebraska 52, South Alabama 14