Nebraska and wide receiver JD Spielman have officially parted ways.

HuskerOnline confirmed on Monday with a source familiar with the situation that Spielman plans to enter the NCAA transfer portal on Monday.

The source also said "all parties have agreed it's time for a fresh start for everyone," and it was a "mutual parting of the ways."

Spielman took a personal leave from the Husker football program announced by head coach Scott Frost on Mar. 2.

From that time, Spielman has had no interaction or dealing with anyone associated with the Husker football program and was home a few weeks before UNL's campus shut down due to COVID-19.

It's unknown what Spielman's next move will be, but one thing is certain he must apply for some sort of waiver to be eligible in 2020.

Spielman has not graduated, and he also had an incomplete academic term for the spring semester of 2020. In order to play, he'll need a waiver to get immediate eligibility, since he's already used his redshirt in 2016. You also have to get a waiver from the NCAA if you don't complete an academic term.

Spielman finishes as NU's third all-time leader in both receptions (170) and receiving yards (2,546). He ranks second all-time in career 100-yard receiving games with eight, and eighth in receiving touchdowns with 15. He led the Husker offense with 898 yards receiving on 49 catches in 2019.

The Huskers will have to rely heavily on sophomore Wan'Dale Robinson to fill Spielman's shoes this season, along with multiple members of the five-man wide receiver class they signed in 2020.



Rivals.com ranked NU's 2020 receiver class third in the country behind just Ohio State and Georgia. All five of NU's newcomers are now in Lincoln.