UFR: A balanced winning formula, trust, training & priority offseason goals

UFR: A balanced winning formula, trust, training & priority offseason goals

Upon Further Review: Three things that caught our eye on Saturday.

 • Zack Carpenter
Sights & Sounds: Hear from the Huskers as they celebrate 1-0

Sights & Sounds: Hear from the Huskers as they celebrate 1-0

Hear from Husker players and Matt Rhule as they celebrate and assess their 1-0 start.

 • Zack Carpenter
Players of the Game: Husker standouts vs UTEP

Players of the Game: Husker standouts vs UTEP

Here are the three players of the game from Nebraska's 40-7 win over UTEP.

 • Steve Marik
PHOTOS: Nebraska-UTEP

PHOTOS: Nebraska-UTEP

Our best shots of Nebraska's season-opening win.

 • Staff
Raiola's supporting cast is strong and special teams taking positive steps

Raiola's supporting cast is strong and special teams taking positive steps

Quick hits on four notable observations from Nebraska's win over UTEP.

 • Steve Marik

Published Sep 2, 2024
Some final takeaways, milestones & updated odds for Nebraska-Colorado
Zack Carpenter  •  InsideNebraska
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
1 - 0
Overall Record
0 - 0
Conference Record
Upcoming
Nebraska
1 - 0
Nebraska
Colorado
1 - 0
Colorado
-7.5, O/U 57.5
Nebraska
1 - 0
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
1 - 0
Northern Iowa
Finished
Nebraska
40
Arrow
Nebraska
UTEP
7
UTEP