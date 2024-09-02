Advertisement
in other news
UFR: A balanced winning formula, trust, training & priority offseason goals
Upon Further Review: Three things that caught our eye on Saturday.
• Zack Carpenter
Sights & Sounds: Hear from the Huskers as they celebrate 1-0
Hear from Husker players and Matt Rhule as they celebrate and assess their 1-0 start.
• Zack Carpenter
Players of the Game: Husker standouts vs UTEP
Here are the three players of the game from Nebraska's 40-7 win over UTEP.
• Steve Marik
Raiola's supporting cast is strong and special teams taking positive steps
Quick hits on four notable observations from Nebraska's win over UTEP.
• Steve Marik
Some final takeaways, milestones & updated odds for Nebraska-Colorado
Upcoming
1 - 0
Nebraska
1 - 0
Colorado
-7.5, O/U 57.5
1 - 0
Nebraska
1 - 0
Northern Iowa
Finished
40
Nebraska
7
UTEP