SNAP JUDGMENTS: Nebraska-USC postgame instant analysis

LOS ANGELES – Nebraska football is headed home after a battle with the Trojans in a coliseum: Nebraska-USC is officially a wrap.

Final score:

USC 28

Nebraska 20

Another one-score loss. This one featuring a USC touchdown on a pass that a Nebraska DB got two hands on in the end zone, another bobbled ball on 3rd-and-9 when the Husker defense looked like they had the ball in its palms for a moment and an interception in the end zone on the game's final Hail Mary play.

With that, let's get to some Snap Judgments.

Here is Inside Nebraska's instant analysis and reaction from inside Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.