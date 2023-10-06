CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Nebraska football's latest battle against Illinois is in the books, and the Huskers finally ended a three-game skid to the Illini.

Nebraska (3-3, 1-2 Big Ten) notched its first Big Ten win of the season on Friday night in a 20-7 win over the Illini (2-4, 0-3).

Let’s get to some Snap Judgments!

Here’s the Inside Nebraska staff’s instant analysis from Friday night’s battle to kick off Week 6 in the Big Ten.

