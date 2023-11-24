Absolutely gut-wrenching. Absolutely brutal. The Nebraska football program simply cannot help itself, can it?

Iowa 13

Nebraska 10

The No. 17 Hawkeyes (10-2, 7-2) did it to Nebraska again. The Huskers, who won five of six and looked poise for a potential trip to Indianapolis just a month ago, faded in an agonizing way. After a 3-0 October, the Huskers finished 0-4 in November to close the year at 5-7 overall and 3-6 in the Big Ten.

Let's get to some Snap Judgments. Here is Inside Nebraska's instant analysis of yet another loss to Iowa, perhaps the most brutal of the bunch.

