in other news
Nebraska analyst Aaron Coeling a key piece to offensive line's improvement
It's not just Donovan Raiola who led NU's O-line to take a step forward in 2023. Aaron Coeling played a role, too.
Conversations with Clouse: August 4
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Nebraska makes strong first impression on rising 2026 WR Mike Brown
Rising 2026 WR Mike Brown recaps first visit to Nebraska, talks relationship with Garret McGuire
Notes and practice observations from Nebraska's Big Red Preview
Here are observations from Saturday's Big Red Preview practice inside Memorial Stadium.
WATCH: Nebraska FB fall camp open practice ft. Dylan Raiola, QBs, newcomers
Video highlights of fall camp open practice featuring Dylan Raiola, Matt Rhule, QBs, freshmen and more newcomers.
in other news
Nebraska analyst Aaron Coeling a key piece to offensive line's improvement
It's not just Donovan Raiola who led NU's O-line to take a step forward in 2023. Aaron Coeling played a role, too.
Conversations with Clouse: August 4
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Nebraska makes strong first impression on rising 2026 WR Mike Brown
Rising 2026 WR Mike Brown recaps first visit to Nebraska, talks relationship with Garret McGuire
Several coaches and players on the Nebraska football defense – including the head honcho of the Blackshirts in defensive coordinator Tony White – have proudly stated multiple times this offseason that its goal as a unit is to own the best defense in college football.
Husker defensive line coach Terrance Knighton stated that goal once again on Tuesday at the podium.
“We have a mission on defense,” Knighton said. “We want to be the best defense in the country.”
It’s a lofty, and mostly ambiguous, goal for the Huskers in Year 2 of the White-led system. Arguably the No. 1 reason for the optimism and setting the standard so high is due to what is inarguably the strength of the entire unit – and perhaps the strongest personnel group on the entire 120-man roster.
To describe the defensive line in that fashion is a pretty remarkable 180-degree turn from where we were one year ago today – when Knighton was entering his first-ever FBS position coach role, leading a group that was one of the least-experienced D-lines in the entire Big Ten.
Yet, here we are, living in that reality, one where there are justifiable big expectations that lie ahead for the group.
=================================
ENJOYING INSIDE NEBRASKA?
>> CONSIDER AN ALL-ACCESS SUBSCRIPTION for less than $2/week to unlock all of our premium articles and sound off on the hot topics on our INSIDER'S BOARD
>> Follow us on Twitter (@NebraskaRivals) and Instagram (@nebraskarivals)
>> Subscribe for FREE to the Inside Nebraska YouTube channel to get even more daily content on all things Nebraska
- PRO
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT
- TE
- S
- RB