Six Nebraska baseball players enter the portal on Wednesday
A total of six Nebraska baseball players entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, and eight have gone in since Apr. 20.
HuskerOnline has confirmed the entire list, as head coach Will Bolt tries to reboot his roster after a disappointing 23-30 record in 2022.
Nebraska baseball players in the transfer portal
|Player
|Position
|Entry date
|
Quinn Mason
|
P
|
5/25
|
Tyler Palmer
|
OF
|
5/25
|
Jack Steil
|
INF
|
5/25
|
Leighton Banjoff
|
INF
|
5/25
|
Ethan Bradford
|
P
|
5/25
|
Braxton Bragg
|
P
|
5/25
|
Tyler Martin
|
P
|
5/13
|
Kyler Randazzo
|
INF
|
4/20