 Six Nebraska baseball players enter the portal on Wednesday
{{ timeAgo('2022-05-25 13:31:33 -0500') }} baseball Edit

Six Nebraska baseball players enter the portal on Wednesday

Nebraska baseball coach Will Bolt
Sean Callahan • HuskerOnline
Sean Callahan has worked with Rivals.com since 2000, and has been the Publisher of HuskerOnline since 2007. He also reports for KETV Channel 7 in Omaha, NET's Big Red Wrap-Up and KFAB Radio in Omaha.

A total of six Nebraska baseball players entered the NCAA transfer portal on Wednesday, and eight have gone in since Apr. 20.

HuskerOnline has confirmed the entire list, as head coach Will Bolt tries to reboot his roster after a disappointing 23-30 record in 2022.

Nebraska baseball players in the transfer portal
Player  Position  Entry date 

Quinn Mason

P

5/25

Tyler Palmer

OF

5/25

Jack Steil

INF

5/25

Leighton Banjoff

INF

5/25

Ethan Bradford

P

5/25

Braxton Bragg

P

5/25

Tyler Martin

P

5/13

Kyler Randazzo

INF

4/20
