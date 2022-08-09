Sights & Sounds: Highlights, photos from Nebraska volleyball fall camp

 Practice highlights and photos from Nebraska volleyball fall camp
Returning All-American Lexi Rodriguez returns for a Nebraska Volleyball team that aims to end up in Omaha for the Final Four
Another high-ceiling season with massive expectations is underway for Nebraska volleyball.

The Huskers began fall camp on Tuesday with a practice session in the morning and in the late afternoon/early evening.

Check out Inside Nebraska staff writer Geoff Exstrom's practice notes from this morning's action by following this link.

Below, you can find some sights and sounds from the Huskers' first set of practices with Geoff's highlight video from Practice No. 1 and Greg Smith's photo gallery from Practice No. 2 at the Devaney Center.

Practice No. 1 highlight video

Practice No. 2 photo gallery


Practice No. 2 highlight video

