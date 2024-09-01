A litany of Nebraska football players broke down the Huskers' 40-7 win over UTEP after the game on Saturday.

That featured QBs Dylan Raiola and Jalyn Gramstad, WRs Jahmal Banks and Isaiah Neyor, plus head coach Matt Rhule and seven additional key players.

Hear from them below as they celebrate and assess their 1-0 start going into Colorado Week.

