Sichterman's patience ready to pay off in push for RG job
For the first time in over four years as a member of the Nebraska football team, Matt Sichterman stepped in front of the cameras and voice recorders for his first press conference interview on Wednesday morning.
It was the latest step in the fifth-year junior’s rapid rise up the offensive line depth chart this offseason, and just like he’s done all winter and spring, Sichterman handled himself with the confidence and command of a seasoned veteran.
It’s still early in the offseason, but the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has been getting the lion’s share of reps as the No. 1 right guard spot during spring ball. If he stays on his current track, Sichterman could be the frontrunner to win a starting job this year.
“Coming into this season, I feel like the leader out there, and I’m trying to do what I can to lead the o-line,” Sichterman said. “I’m feeling great, and I’m ready to play.”
After signing with Nebraska as a three-star offensive tackle recruit out of Kings Hill (Ohio) Kings in 2017, Sichterman went through a coaching change after one season in Lincoln. The staff that brought him to NU, including offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh, was replaced by a new group of coaches he had never met.
Sichterman stuck it out with the Huskers, seeing minimal offensive snaps over the next three seasons and a backup lineman and special teams player.
Even though he didn’t play much, Sichterman – a software engineering major who many of his teammates consider one of the smartest guys on the roster – was constantly learning and trying to make himself better.
He bounced around from tackle, guard and even worked some at center before settling in at right guard behind last year’s starter, Matt Farniok. It’s taken plenty of patience and determination, but Sichterman now has the opportunity he’s been waiting for in 2021.
“It’s been a long road,” Sichterman said. “I came in as a tackle, and I was a bit underweight, so it was just about developing my body. I’ve played every position on the line since I’ve been here, so it’s just about getting in the scheme, understanding the offense, and really just progressing from there.
“I kind of value myself as a technician now. I’m to the point now where I’m just refining the small things in my game to bring it to the next level and pull those guys along with me.”
It didn’t take long for offensive line coach Greg Austin to take a liking to Sichterman. Not only did Austin always see his potential as a player, but he knew Sichterman’s intelligence would be a valuable asset.
“He’s a cerebral kid. He’s a smart kid – a hell of a lot smarter than I’ll ever be,” Austin said. “He has a good feel for leadership, a good feel for understanding when to push the buttons of the young guys - when to lead, when to be vocal, when to get after their ass.”
Nothing has been determined on what Nebraska’s Week 1 starting offensive line will look like yet, and the competition at right guard will undoubtedly continue through the summer and fall camp.
But Sichterman knows his window of opportunity has finally opened, and he has no plans of letting it close any time soon.
“I’ll tell you, Sich is a kid that I’m very proud of as it relates to his tenure of being here,” Austin said. “Up until now, he’s just been kind of a backup, and I didn’t know what he was going to be coming into the spring. When I say I didn’t know what he was going to be, I knew we were going to give him a shot, and he’s taken full advantage of it, and he’s done a really good job.
“He’s been consistent; he’s been a leader, he’s been a vocal leader. He’s been everything that we’ve asked him to be, and he’s been a pretty productive offensive lineman for us. I’m pretty proud of him and looking forward to where he goes and what he does at that position.”