ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkLzdhMEVETlVmVExnP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=

For the first time in over four years as a member of the Nebraska football team, Matt Sichterman stepped in front of the cameras and voice recorders for his first press conference interview on Wednesday morning. It was the latest step in the fifth-year junior’s rapid rise up the offensive line depth chart this offseason, and just like he’s done all winter and spring, Sichterman handled himself with the confidence and command of a seasoned veteran. It’s still early in the offseason, but the 6-foot-4, 315-pounder has been getting the lion’s share of reps as the No. 1 right guard spot during spring ball. If he stays on his current track, Sichterman could be the frontrunner to win a starting job this year. “Coming into this season, I feel like the leader out there, and I’m trying to do what I can to lead the o-line,” Sichterman said. “I’m feeling great, and I’m ready to play.”

Matt Sichterman (70) has waited four years for his chance, and now he's a frontrunner to win Nebraska's starting right guard job. (Matt Sichterman Nebraska football 2021 spring)

After signing with Nebraska as a three-star offensive tackle recruit out of Kings Hill (Ohio) Kings in 2017, Sichterman went through a coaching change after one season in Lincoln. The staff that brought him to NU, including offensive line coach Mike Cavanaugh, was replaced by a new group of coaches he had never met. Sichterman stuck it out with the Huskers, seeing minimal offensive snaps over the next three seasons and a backup lineman and special teams player. Even though he didn’t play much, Sichterman – a software engineering major who many of his teammates consider one of the smartest guys on the roster – was constantly learning and trying to make himself better. He bounced around from tackle, guard and even worked some at center before settling in at right guard behind last year’s starter, Matt Farniok. It’s taken plenty of patience and determination, but Sichterman now has the opportunity he’s been waiting for in 2021. “It’s been a long road,” Sichterman said. “I came in as a tackle, and I was a bit underweight, so it was just about developing my body. I’ve played every position on the line since I’ve been here, so it’s just about getting in the scheme, understanding the offense, and really just progressing from there. “I kind of value myself as a technician now. I’m to the point now where I’m just refining the small things in my game to bring it to the next level and pull those guys along with me.”

ⓘ

Manage privacy settings Embed content not available PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0nYXJ0aWNsZS12aWRlbyc+CjxpZnJhbWUgYWxsb3dmdWxs c2NyZWVuPScnIGZyYW1lYm9yZGVyPScwJyBzcmM9Jy8vd3d3LnlvdXR1YmUu Y29tL2VtYmVkL2FBZ05oWXVpWWVVP3dtb2RlPXRyYW5zcGFyZW50Jz48L2lm cmFtZT4KPC9kaXY+Cgo=