HuskerOnline - Shawn Hardy II commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska landed a key playmaker to its 2021 recruiting class on Friday with the addition of Shawn Hardy II. The 6-foot-2, 190-pound wide receiver picked the Huskers over other early offers from the likes of Georgia Tech, LSU, Arkansas, Kentucky, Ohio State, South Carolina, Purdue and several others. Hardy II becomes the eighth known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Hardy II means for the Huskers.

Georgia WR Shawn Hardy II committed to Nebraska on Friday afternooon. (Rivals.com)

1. Nebraska has been recruiting receiver Shawn Hardy II for a very long time and Georgia is Sean Beckton's recruiting area. A major hat tip needs to go to new Huskers offensive coordinator and receivers coach Matt Lubick, though. Lubick played a key role in his eventual decision for Hardy II to pick NU. 2. The addition of Hardy II gives the Huskers its first receiver commit in the 2021 recruiting class. Not only is that a big deal because the Huskers have a clear need at the position given the lack of unproven depth, but also because Hardy II had been a key target of the Huskers for a long time. 3. Nebraska wants playmakers on offense and that's what Hardy II is. He's someone that can make a key catch to move the sticks when you really need to or someone that can break off a 50-yard touchdown. The Huskers especially needed to keep adding these types of playmakers to a roster that has few true outside receivers. At nearly 6-foot-3 and weighing 190-pounds, Hardy II brings very nice size to the table as an outside threat.



4. Hardy II does a nice job high-pointing the football when he needs to and catching with his hands. He shows the ability to catch a tunnel screen and make people miss in the open field, as well as the ability to go up and make an acrobatic catch in traffic on a deep ball. He's a well-rounded player in that respect. 5. With Hardy II in the boat, the Huskers likely only have room for one more wide receiver for sure, with a maximum of two more in the 2021 recruiting class. 6. Hardy II is, by all accounts, a very good leader on and off of the football field. He's an extremely competitive player that isn't afraid of hard work and wants to win. All qualities that the Nebraska coaching staff are trying to add more and more of to its roster. 7. The Huskers now have two commits from the state of Georgia in its 2021 recruiting class and have been able to successfully pull talent out of the state. That's a trend that should continue to happen going forward and even become easier and easier to happen with the more Georgia kids they have on their roster.

8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2021 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 2 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?