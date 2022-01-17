Seventh-year Nebraska LB Will Honas has entered the transfer portal

The transfer portal delivers its fair share of surprises each day, and Monday delivered yet another one.

After just recently receiving a waiver from the NCAA that Nebraska signed off on to return for a seventh season, the Wichita, Kan. native made the decision to enter the transfer portal on Monday.

Honas has been at NU since the beginning with head coach Scott Frost, but suffered two knee injuries at NU in the Fall of 2018 and the spring of 2021. He also suffered a knee injury as a junior college player back in 2016 at El Dorado (Kan.) Butler C.C.

In four seasons at NU, Honas played in a total of 23 games, marking 145 total tackles, 12 tackles-for-loss and four quarterback sacks.

Honas redshirted the 2018 season at NU after tearing his ACL in the fourth game of the season at Michigan. In 2019 he played in all 12 games, and seven out of eight games in the shortened 2020 season.

He suffered another injury in a non-contact drill during the spring of 2021, which led him to pursue a rare seventh-year of eligibility from the NCAA.

At NU, Honas was projected to be the Huskers' third linebacker, behind starters Luke Reimer and Nick Henrich.

Coming out of junior college, Honas was regarded as the top linebacker in the country, and picked Nebraska over offers from Wisconsin, Iowa and Kansas State.

Honas is Nebraska's first portal entry since freshman defensive back Malik Williams on Dec. 18 and linebacker Jackson Hannah on Dec. 17.