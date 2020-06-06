Nebraska added a big piece to its defense on Saturday with the commitment of Seth Malcom. The 6-foot-3, 205-pound linebacker picked the Huskers over other early offers from the likes of Iowa State, Boise State, Kansas State, Minnesota and several others. Malcom becomes the ninth known verbal commit for Nebraska's 2021 recruiting class. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Malcom means for the Huskers.

Inside linebacker Seth Malcom committed to Nebraska on Saturday.

1. There are several coaches responsible for the commitment of inside linebacker Seth Malcom. Defensive coordinator Erik Chinander was the point-man here. He recruits the state of Iowa and got the ball rolling with an offer a couple of springs ago. Both his position coach, Barrett Ruud, and head coach Scott Frost also deserve some credit in the commitment of Malcom. 2. I view Malcom as an in-state player as Tabor, Iowa is just outside of Omaha. Any "in-state" player that the Huskers offer is a guy that you'd ultimately like to have in your class and playing for you. A very similar situation to Sioux Falls, S.D. native and NU commit Randolph Kpai. 3. The Huskers targeted Malcom very early on in the recruiting process as they were the second school to offer just behind Iowa State. The talented inside linebacker target went on to add several other regional offer from schools in the Big Ten and Big 12. Not only did the Huskers get him away from Big Ten West foe like Minnesota, but they also added their second commit from the state of Iowa which Coach Chinander has been recruiting very, very well over the past few years. This should be a trend that continues to happen and one that Husker fans should like seeing.

4. Nebraska has been needing to upgrade its overall athleticism at the inside linebacker position since Frost and his staff got to Lincoln. They took a big step forward in doing that with their 2020 signing class and are at it once again with the inside linebackers they've secured verbal commitments from for 2021 so far as well. Malcom runs very well and has a nice frame to build upon once he gets to Lincoln. He's good at getting downhill and filling gaps and can also run sideline-to-sideline. Malcom's commitment gives the Huskers three inside linebackers in the 2021 class so they can officially put a bow on recruiting that position as long as nothing changes. 5. I know some people may get worried about seeing a school like Nebraska take a commitment from an 8-man player. However, I think there's a lot to like about it. Malcom has played almost every position there is except for offensive line for his team, including punt and kickoff returner. He's a valuable do-it-all type of athlete and has the mindset to do whatever it takes to help his team win. He dominates his level of competition the way you'd like to see a DI athlete dominate 8-man football. 6. Malcom has a knack for making big plays on the field. Whether it's shooting a gap and making a tackle for loss, picking off a pass in coverage or ripping off a long touchdown run, he always seems to be in position to make the play and when he opportunity comes he executes. 7. Malcom comes from a very athletic family and is a leader on and off of the field. He's the type of player that a coach will never have to worry about and wonder if he's being a good example and doing things the right way.



8. 2021 Nebraska commit breakdown

9. 2021 commits by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 0 - Tight end 3 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 1 - Outside linebacker 3 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?