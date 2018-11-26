The level of importance Monday night’s first true road game of the year at Clemson had for Nebraska’s NCAA Tournament hopes couldn’t be overstated, and the Huskers’ stars made sure the opportunity didn’t get away.

Seniors James Palmer (20 points), Isaac Copeland (16) and Glynn Watson (12) combined to score 48 points in a 68-66 victory in the ACC/Big Ten Challenge at Littlejohn Coliseum.

The Huskers shot 53.6 percent from the field and were 4-of-8 from 3-point range in the second half and led by as many as eight with just 2:29 remaining in the game.

The Tigers rallied back with an 8-2 run to make it 66-64 with just 57 seconds left, but two key free throws by Watson and some tough defense down the stretch helped NU hold on to improve to 6-1 overall and pick up its best resume win yet.

“It was a hard-fought game tonight,” Palmer said on the Husker Sports Network postgame show. “We just wanted to come and prove a point. We knew this was a statement game, and we just wanted to come and take care of business.”

A questionable double-technical call on Clemson’s Elijah Thomas and NU’s Isaiah Roby got the game off to an odd start, but things settled down and the Tigers jumped out to an early 8-2 lead.

A basket by sophomore wing Nana Akenten would give Nebraska its first lead at 12-11, and a put-back dunk by Copeland put the Huskers on top again 24-23 with seven minutes left in the half.

That would spark a 9-2 run by the Huskers to give them their biggest advantage yet at 29-25, but NU would go the final 5:14 without a field goal and entered halftime tied at 31-31.

Copeland had 10 of his 16 points in the opening half as Nebraska shot 40.7-percent from the floor as a team. Clemson was even more efficient offensively, shooting 48.1 percent and recording assists on nine of its 13 made baskets.

Leading by one point with just over seven minutes left to play, a clutch 3-pointer by sophomore Thomas Allen capped an 11-4 run that gave Nebraska its largest lead of the night at 64-56 with 2:29 remaining.

A dunk by David Skara finished an 8-2 run by the Tigers that cut the lead to 66-64 and put the game in jeopardy. But Marcquise Reed was called for traveling with 12 seconds left and two free throws by Watson made it a two-score advantage and sealed the deal with just 6.8 on the clock.

When the final buzzer sounded, Nebraska had led for the last 16:04 of the game and trailed for a total of just 1:09 in the second half.

“I can’t say enough about our kids,” head coach Tim Miles said. “Tough road environment; got a quality win.”

Palmer (nine), Copeland (six), and Watson (four) also combined for 19 rebounds as Nebraska was able to limit the bigger Clemson frontcourt to just a 30-29 rebounding edge.

After playing four games in eight days, the Huskers will get a needed break this week before returning to Pinnacle Bank Arena on Sunday for their Big Ten Conference opener against Illinois. That game is set for a 4 p.m. tip and will be televised on BTN.

“People obviously had high expectations for us, but we’re just worried about ourselves,” Palmer said. “We’re going to take care of our business with what we do as a team. Coming out here tonight was definitely a great win.”