Senior Commit Spotlight: Four-star QB TJ Lateef putting it all together

Alabama commit and Nebraska flip target Dawson Merritt is benefitting from his dad's knowledge with KC Chiefs staff.
The Inside Nebraska staff gives their Bold Predictions for Nebraska at Ohio State.
Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel joined the Huskers Radio Network to talk about his room.
With the status of DeShon Singleton up in the air, Tony White mentioned four true freshmen who have been impressing.
Rivals' Greg Smith talks Michigan, Penn State and Nebraska in today's three-point stance.
