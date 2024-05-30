The full slate of Nebraska football games in Year 2 of the Matt Rhule Era came into clearer view on Thursday.

The Big Ten's multimedia network partners announced kickoff times and television information for several Husker games. Six of the 12 games have now been locked into a kickoff time and a TV network – the first five games of the season and the Iowa game in the final week of the regular season – while four games have been narrowed down into multiple different options for the kickoff window, and two games remain undetermined.

Nebraska will open the season on Saturday, Aug. 31 against UTEP at Memorial Stadium in a 2:30 p.m. CT kickoff with coverage on FOX. Following the afternoon opener against UTEP, Nebraska will play three consecutive night games at Memorial Stadium.

As previously announced, the Huskers’ game the following week (Sept. 7 against Colorado) was previously announced as a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff on NBC.

The Huskers finish non-conference play on Saturday, Sept. 14 against Northern Iowa in Lincoln. Kickoff for the first-ever meeting with the Panthers is set for 6:30 p.m. CT with the game televised on BTN.

In another previously announced kickoff time and TV network, Nebraska completes a four-game season-opening homestand on Friday, Sept. 20 with a 7 p.m. CT game against Illinois on FOX.

The Huskers will then hit the road for the first time on Saturday, Sept. 28 for a trip to Purdue. Kickoff for the contest in West Lafayette, Ind., is set for 11 a.m. CT with the television network to be determined.

Nebraska returns home on Oct. 5 for its Homecoming contest against Rutgers. The game will kick off at either 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 3 p.m., with the final kick time and television designation determined at a later date.

Three additional Husker road games have been locked in as Saturday games and narrowed down to several different options for kickoff times. The Huskers' final two home contests of the season will both be played on a Saturday, but the kickoff time and TV networks are still up in the air for both matchups:

>> at Indiana on Oct. 19 – 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. 3 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT

>> at Ohio State on Oct. 26 – 11 a.m., 2:30 p.m. or 6:30 p.m. CT

>> UCLA on Nov. 2 – TBD

>> at USC on Nov. 16 – 2:30 p.m., 3 p.m., 6:30 p.m. or 10 p.m. CT

>> Wisconsin on Nov. 23 – TBD

Nebraska finishes the regular season with its annual Black Friday matchup against Iowa in Iowa City. For the first time in the history of the programs, the Huskers and Hawkeyes will meet in primetime with a 6:30 p.m. CT kickoff with NBC set to broadcast the latest edition of the rivalry series.

