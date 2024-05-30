The Nebraska football team's rivalry game against Iowa has been moved to primetime on Black Friday, per a report from Matt Fortuna on Thursday.

According to the report, the Heroes Game between the Huskers and Hawkeyes will kick off under the lights in Iowa City – at 6:30 p.m. central time on Nov. 29 – and the game will be televised on NBC.

That kickoff time is a change from past Nebraska-Iowa games that are played as both teams' regular season finale. This upcoming season's version of the rivalry will be the first that kicks off past 3 p.m.

Here are the kickoff times for the game dating back to the 2013 season, according to fbschedules:

2023: 11 a.m.

2022: 3 p.m.

2021: 12:30 p.m.

2020: 12 p.m.

2019: 1:30 p.m.

2018: 11 a.m.

2017: 3 p.m.

2016: 2:30 p.m.

2015: 2:30 p.m.

2014: 11 a.m.

2013: 11 a.m.

Iowa has controlled this rivalry lately, winning eight of the last nine contests. The last Husker win over the Hawkeyes was in 2022. In last season's game, Matt Rhule's first as Nebraska's head coach, Iowa escaped Lincoln with a 13-10 win.

This is the third game time of Nebraska's 2024 schedule that's been reported. The previous two game times announced were for the Colorado game in Lincoln on Sept. 7 (6:30 p.m. on NBC) and the Illinois game in Lincoln on Friday, Sept. 20 (7 p.m. on FOX).

