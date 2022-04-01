Schanaman deals a dime as Nebraska beats Ohio State
The Nebraska baseball team (10-14, 2-2 Big Ten) took down Ohio State (8-14, 0-2 Big Ten) in a hard-fought 5-3 pitchers' duel. Shay Schanaman got the better end of the deal, walking away with another win for his record.
The Huskers got out to a fast start when Cam Chick hit a solo home run in just the second at-bat of the game. Schanaman kept the momentum rolling and struck out all three Buckeyes in the bottom of the inning. The second inning went just as well for the Big Red when two errors worked across a Big Red run to make things 2-0.
Nebraska's defense took over after taking the lead and Schanaman went six innings scoreless. The only blemish of his day came in the seventh inning when Blayne Robinson smashed a ball to right center field to cut the Husker lead to 2-1. Schanaman got in some trouble and his day ended after six and a third innings. Emmett Olson took to the mound in the seventh and cleared things up to keep the score 2-1.
NU added a run in the eighth when Leighton Banjoff drove in Garrett Anglim on a base hit. The Big Red added two more in the ninth off a throwing error from the Buckeyes, and those two runs showed to be crucial.
In the bottom of the ninth, OSU hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning and drove in another on a base hit. With the score 5-3, Braxton Bragg came to relieve and got the final out.
Schanaman shines
Shay Schanaman has found his groove. The senior has gone six-plus innings in four of his last five outings, winning three of them. In the last five outings, Schanaman has only allowed 10 runs and struck out 33 batters.
In this one he was clutch. When Nebraska got out to a fast start, they needed to hold that lead, and Schanaman did just that. Then, when the Huskers led by just a couple, the righty kept that lead in tact. With help from his relievers, Schanaman put together a strong start for the Big Red.
Helped by some errors
There is no denying that the Nebraska offense could have been better. 16 strikeouts is not usually a recipe for success. However, the Buckeye defense aided the Huskers many times tonight. In the second inning, NU scored their second run off a pair of OSU errors. Along with that, the two runs the Big Red added in the ninth inning came off a throwing error from Ohio State.
If the Buckeyes eliminated the errors, the result could be a lot less flattering toward the Huskers.
What's next?
Nebraska will play OSU again on Saturday and Sunday this weekend. Saturday's game is set to start at 2:05 p.m. and Sunday's is set for 12:05 p.m.
Both games can be streamed on Big Ten Plus, as well as heard on the Husker Sports Radio Network.