Schanaman deals a dime as Nebraska beats Ohio State

The Nebraska baseball team (10-14, 2-2 Big Ten) took down Ohio State (8-14, 0-2 Big Ten) in a hard-fought 5-3 pitchers' duel. Shay Schanaman got the better end of the deal, walking away with another win for his record.

The Huskers got out to a fast start when Cam Chick hit a solo home run in just the second at-bat of the game. Schanaman kept the momentum rolling and struck out all three Buckeyes in the bottom of the inning. The second inning went just as well for the Big Red when two errors worked across a Big Red run to make things 2-0.

Nebraska's defense took over after taking the lead and Schanaman went six innings scoreless. The only blemish of his day came in the seventh inning when Blayne Robinson smashed a ball to right center field to cut the Husker lead to 2-1. Schanaman got in some trouble and his day ended after six and a third innings. Emmett Olson took to the mound in the seventh and cleared things up to keep the score 2-1.

NU added a run in the eighth when Leighton Banjoff drove in Garrett Anglim on a base hit. The Big Red added two more in the ninth off a throwing error from the Buckeyes, and those two runs showed to be crucial.

In the bottom of the ninth, OSU hit back-to-back doubles to start the inning and drove in another on a base hit. With the score 5-3, Braxton Bragg came to relieve and got the final out.