Sam Sledge commit: What does it mean for Nebraska?

Nebraska is making a commitment to instate to make sure that they know how important they are to the program. That effort paid off again with the Huskers adding their third Nebraska recruit on Thursday in 2023 Omaha Creighton Prep offensive lineman Sam Sledge. Here are some quick thoughts and takes on Sledge's commitment and what it means for the Huskers.

2023 Nebraska commit OL Sam Sledge

1. Lots of great things to share on Sledge and why this commitment is important to Nebraska. Let's start it off with Sledge being the first known football player at Creighton Prep to start as a freshman. That list would include Zach Potter, Titus Adams, Junior Bryant, and Gene Williams, who were all on an NFL roster at one point. 2. There are a lot of traits that people like to see when it comes to recruits, such as being a multi-sport athlete or a lineman who also wrestles. Equally as important is being a son of a coach. Time and time again, this is one of the better tags for a recruit because of the discipline and maturity they typically have from Day 1 in college. 3. There are several areas of need in Nebraska's 2023 class, but a big one is the interior offensive line. Sledge is classified by Rivals as an offensive guard, but I think that we will hear more and more about him being able to play either guard or center down the road.

4. Nebraska's staff added another legacy recruit to its roster with Sledge. His father, Bob Sledge, came out of Omaha Gross and played for Tom Osborne in the 1980s. Bob was later inducted into the Nebraska Football Hall of Fame in 2018. 5. There is plenty to be excited about with Sledge joining Gunnar Gottula in the '23 class. The Huskers can cross off two very important needs by nailing down an interior offensive lineman who can play guard and center as well as an offensive tackle. Put their film on and you can see how well they complement each other. 6. There is a lot of momentum right now for this recruiting class, and it's just what Nebraska needs. The Huskers have doubled the class size in two weeks, and in about three weeks, they will be able to start hosting junior days and visitors again in Lincoln. I am also hearing about plenty of communication between Nebraska and some of the area's other top targets. 7. Saving the best for last -- Nebraska is letting the in-state kids know that they are the lifeblood to the program and they are dialing up the recruiting attention to keep those players home. Sledge, as well as other players from the state like Malachi Coleman, Dae'Vonn Hall, and Caleb Benning, all saw the Nebraska staff at their high schools in January. I expect that to continue. Nebraska lost too many in-state kids in the 2022 class, and the Huskers won't let that happen again.

8. 2023 commit breakdown

9. 2023 commit breakdown by position

0 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 0 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 2 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 0 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 1 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?