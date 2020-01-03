As a result, NU dropped to 6-8 overall and 1-2 in league play after yet another hard lesson on the season.

The Scarlet Knights essentially did as they pleased from start to finish, shooting 54 percent from the field, holding a 48-31 rebounding edge, and scoring 52 of their 79 points in the paint. Defensively, RU held Nebraska to 31.7 shooting and only 20 made field goals.

Offense was a struggle for the Huskers once again, but they were manhandled by Rutgers in all phases en route to an ugly 79-62 home defeat to open the New Year.

With all the talk about how difficult the grind would be over a stretch of 18 straight Big Ten Conference games, Nebraska did little to show it was ready for it at all on Friday night.

“(Rutgers) is the most physical team that we’ve played to this point,” NU head coach Fred Hoiberg said. “And we talked a lot about that leading into this one, and how important it was to try and keep them out of the paint as much as possible, and they got in there way too often, obviously…



“When we go out there with a defensive mindset and a defensive mentality, we have a chance to win. And when we don’t, we don’t give ourselves a chance.”

Both teams came out firing to open the game, but Rutgers took control with an 18-1 run to claim a 28-16 lead with just over six minutes left in the first half.

Nebraska missed 12 straight field goals during that stretch, but it eventually got its offense going with a quick 8-0 rally of its own to cut the deficit down to four.

But the story of the half came when the 6-foot-2, 175-pound Mack collided with Rutgers forward Akwasi Yeboah while going for a loose ball with 3:25 left in the half. Mack immediately went to the locker room and did not return the rest of the night.

In his absence, the Huskers were outscored 11-4 over the remainder of the half and went into halftime down 41-28.

“When I collided, I couldn’t see, I just wanted to breathe,” Mack said. “I was hoping I didn’t have a concussion, so I went back with the trainers, they told me I didn’t have a concussion. So I just tried to come help my team out.”

Nebraska missed 16 of its final 19 field goal attempts of the first half and went just 27.3 percent from the field overall and 3-of-15 from behind the arc. Rutgers, on the other hand, shot 53.1 percent and scored 26 of its points in the paint.

Things didn’t get any better after halftime, either. Mack was able to return and start the second half, but the Huskers missed six of their first seven shots and allowed Rutgers to take its biggest lead yet at 47-33 after just four minutes of play.

That margin would grow to as much as 22 after a 3-pointer from Ron Harper Jr., and the Scarlet Knights would lead by at least 15 points for the rest of the game. Nebraska trailed for the final 31:20 and was behind by double digits for the entire second half.

The 17-point victory marked Rutgers’ largest margin of victory ever in a Big Ten road game.

“I think just the shots we weren’t hitting kind of messed us up on the offensive and defensive end,” senior guard Haanif Cheatham said. “I think we had plenty of opportunities to extend the lead, get it up to probably eight, and we just couldn’t hit shots. It was one of those nights.”

Cheatham finished with a team-high 16 points while Mack added 11 points, six assists, and five rebounds. Four Rutgers players scored in double figures in the win, led by a game-high 20 points from Caleb McConnell and 18 points and 14 rebounds from Myles Powell.

Nebraska will look to get back on track on Tuesday night when it hosts Iowa for an 8 p.m. CT tip on Big Ten Network.