Running back Sevion Morrison no longer with the team

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost announced on Monday that freshman running back Sevion Morrison is no longer with the team.

The Oklahoma native was not dressed for the Ohio State game a week ago, and Frost said he was away for a family reason.

On Monday, Frost said Morrison has officially left the program.

In six games of action this year, Morrison saw 30 carries for 116 yards and scored three touchdowns. His long run on the year was 9 yards. His last action was at Minnesota when he got four carries for 19 yards.

Morrison later made the news official on Twitter.