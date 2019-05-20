Before the 2019 NBA Draft Combine officially opened on Thursday in Chicago, Isaiah Roby was walking to the Quest Multisport court with his old college coach, Tim Miles.

On their way, they bumped into Miles’ successor at Nebraska, Fred Hoiberg.

“It was pretty funny; Miles cracked a joke and said something like, ‘I’m telling him he can’t come back (to NU). No way,” Roby said. “We all laughed about that. It was cool. I really appreciated both of them coming out to support me like that. It meant a lot.”

What the coaches and many other Husker fans watching on television saw was the senior forward performing exactly as expected. While it wasn’t a perfect week, Roby showcased his unique blend of athleticism and versatility during two five-on-five scrimmages and the individual testing portions of the combine.

He posted 10 points, five rebounds, two blocks, and an assist in 21 minutes during the opening scrimmage on Thursday. Roby then followed that up with 15 points, six boards, two assists, two steals, and a block in 30 minutes on Friday.

The downside of playing in the first scrimmage on Thursday was Roby had to wait until after the game to do his individual testing.

Despite some tired legs, he still tied for eighth in the standing vertical jump (32.5 inches) and tied for ninth in the lane agility (10.63 seconds) among all 66 players in attendance. His lane agility time placed third among forwards, as did his three-quarter sprint (3.25).

“It was definitely a good time and something I’d been looking forward to ever since I can remember, really,” Roby said. “Being able to go out there and show what I’m able to do, I think I did a pretty good job of that… I can always do better, but it was a pretty good week, I’d say.”