After a seven-game losing streak, Nebraska finally got back in the win column with a victory over Minnesota earlier this week. On Thursday, the Huskers got themselves on a little bit of a roll.

Junior forward Isaiah Roby had arguably the most complete performance of his career with 19 points, 16 rebounds, five blocks, two assists, and two steals to lead NU to a 59-50 win over Northwestern on Saturday night.

Roby was one of four players to score at least nine points on the night for the Huskers, who still only shot 32.8 percent from the field and did not substitute the entire second half.

With the win, Nebraska improved to 15-11 overall and 5-10 in Big Ten play, keeping their NCAA Tournament hopes alive for another game.

“I got challenged by my teammates a lot just to be more aggressive on both ends,” Roby said. “I would say that’s what was working for me… Everybody (challenged me). Those are my brothers, so I expect them to keep it real with me. I appreciated that.”

Roby, James Palmer Jr., and Glynn Watson combined to score Nebraska’s first 14 points of the night, and a layup by Thomas Allen gave the Huskers a 20-14 lead with nine minutes left in the half.

A 3-pointer by Allen and then three free throws by Palmer three minutes later gave NU its biggest advantage yet at 26-19. The teams would combine for just six more points on 3-of-19 shooting over the final six minutes, but Nebraska still went into halftime with a 28-23 lead.

Despite shooting just 37 percent, the Huskers recorded nine assists on 10 made field goals in the first half and held Northwestern to 33 percent from the field and 2-of-12 from behind the arc.

Nebraska’s shooting woes carried over to the second half, as it missed eight of its first nine shots and allowed the Wildcats to chip away and reclaim the lead at 36-35 on a basket by Dererk Pardon with 14:27 left.

But Northwestern followed that up by making two field goals over the next eight minutes and went nearly six minutes without a point, helping NU go on an 11-0 run and take its biggest lead of the night at 53-41 on a 3-pointer by Watson with 3:52 to play.

That would be all the cushion the Huskers needed the rest of the way, as Nebraska ended up leading for all but 2:19 of the second half and for 34:38 of the 40 total minutes.

“It wasn’t our defense,” Northwestern head coach Chris Collins said. “Our defense wasn’t the reason we lost. The reason we lost is we really struggled to score the ball, and that little stretch of turnovers against the zone was really killer for us.”

Palmer finished with 13 points on 3-of-17 shooting but added six assists, while Watson chipped in 12 points and six boards and Allen scored nine.

Vic Law led Northwestern with 15 points despite going just 1-of-8 from behind the arc. The Wildcats’ 50 points were their second-lowest output of the season, only higher than the 45 they had in a loss at Wisconsin.

“I thought it was a really solid defensive effort,” Miles said. “Glynn Watson did a very good job on Vic Law. I know it looks crazy to see that guy (Law) out there seven inches taller than our guy, but Glynn, it’s hard to post him up… I thought that was really key.”

Nebraska will return to action on Tuesday for a road trip to take on Penn State, which is set for a 6 p.m. CT tip on Big Ten Network.