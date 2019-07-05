Former Nebraska basketball standout Isaiah Roby made his unofficial debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, playing in his first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas.

Roby finished with 10 points (on 5-of-12 shooting), four rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist in 28 minutes of action in a 96-92 win for the Mavericks over the Brooklyn Nets.

Here are some highlights and social media reaction from the former Husker's first taste of NBA action...