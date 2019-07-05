Roby makes Mavericks debut in NBA Summer League
Former Nebraska basketball standout Isaiah Roby made his unofficial debut with the Dallas Mavericks on Friday night, playing in his first NBA Summer League game in Las Vegas.
Roby finished with 10 points (on 5-of-12 shooting), four rebounds, two blocked shots and an assist in 28 minutes of action in a 96-92 win for the Mavericks over the Brooklyn Nets.
Here are some highlights and social media reaction from the former Husker's first taste of NBA action...
Unloading the bus here at Cox Pavillion! #MavsSL19 pic.twitter.com/aJG8tfURhX— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 5, 2019
.@roby_isaiah with the hoop on one end and the swat on the other! pic.twitter.com/lw9dxTH93M— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 5, 2019
Nice drive and dish by @roby_isaiah to set up @ac_uno1 for a layup! pic.twitter.com/OLqxwWFvnC— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 5, 2019
Big bucket from the rook @roby_isaiah! pic.twitter.com/DBrNtNVw9p— Dallas Mavericks (@dallasmavs) July 6, 2019
2nd round #NBADraft pick @roby_isaiah scores 10 PTS for the @dallasmavs in his #NBASummer debut! #NBARooks pic.twitter.com/VlnRCMj0eh— NBA Draft (@NBADraft) July 6, 2019
Impressive touch & move by @roby_isaiah in the paint pic.twitter.com/4UFmGOp3C0— Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) July 5, 2019
.@roby_isaiah is active early with the weak side block pic.twitter.com/SncanmzPlv— Isaac Harris (@IsaacLHarris) July 5, 2019
Isaiah Roby's first Summer League bucket. He put it on the floor a lot in college, too. Big part of his game. pic.twitter.com/yeONZv6QNO— Bobby Karalla (@bobbykaralla) July 5, 2019