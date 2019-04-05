Isaiah Roby had already made it well known that he wanted to pursue an early jump to the NBA if the opportunity presented itself this summer. On Friday, the junior forward solidified just how serious his intentions were.

Roby announced via social media that he would declare for the 2019 NBA Draft as an early entrant while “maintaining my collegiate eligibility in order to keep all of my options open and to ultimately make a decision that will be in the best interests of my long-term success.”

The 6-foot-8, 230-pound native of Dixon, Ill., was considered by many as Nebraska’s top NBA prospect last season, even over decorated seniors James Palmer Jr., Isaac Copeland, and Glynn Watson.

Roby averaged 11.8 points, a team-high 6.8 rebounds and 1.9 blocks, and 1.3 steals per game, and saw his NBA draft stock rise to the point where many consider him a potential second-round prospect, and in some cases even higher.

Because of a new NCAA rule change that went into effect last summer, he will have the ability to sign with an agent certified by the NBA Players Association, who will be able to provide him limited benefits and assistance during the pre-draft process.

Roby said he had not signed with an agent yet, but he does plan on working out as a basketball training facility in Chicago to prepare for the NBA Combine (should he receive an invitation) and individual team workouts.

The former four-star recruit will also have the benefit of underclassmen now being able to declare for the draft and wait until as long as the Monday following the NBA Draft on June 20 to make a final decision on whether to return to school.

Roby said he wasn’t sure how long he would let the process play out before deciding, but he assumes he’ll have a pretty good idea about where he stands before the NCAA’s Early Entry Withdrawal deadline of May 29.

Roby said he hadn’t received his evaluation from the NBA Undergraduate Advisory Committee yet, but some of the early feedback he’s heard from the league has given him plenty of optimism about his chances.

“I’ve even talked to Coach (Fred) Hoiberg about this, and obviously he wants to coach me, but he said if I’m going to get drafted in the first round he’s going to push me out the door,” Roby said. “Obviously you can’t pass up a first-round grade; that’s a guaranteed contract. But also if I have a good situation in the second round that’s the right fit for me, the right team where I can make an impact right away, that’s something I would look into as well.”

After Roby posted his announcement on Friday, there was almost immediate fan concern about him potentially leaving Nebraska as a graduate transfer should he not get drafted. Roby said he would not graduate this spring, nor would he after the three available summer sessions.

That said, Roby’s not closing any doors that might open for him going forward.

“I’m not putting a limit on any options right now,” Roby said.

NBA team workouts will start sometime in early May, and the NBA Combine is set to run from May 14-19. Roby said he’s not looking to just workout for as many teams as possible, as he’d rather focus on teams that had a legitimate interest and had picks in his projected draft range.

Roby said he would definitely lean on guys like Palmer and Copeland, who went through this same process last year before ultimately deciding to return to NU for their senior seasons.

But if all goes as Roby hopes, he will hear his name called during the NBA Draft and has played his last game as a Husker.

“Just from what I’ve gathered, I think I have a really good shot at getting drafted this year,” Roby said. “Whether that be in the second round or first round, I think I have a really good shot. Just from what I’ve heard from teams, I’m a player who’s kind of intriguing and a player who I think could get into the first round. I’m just going to be working for that all summer and try to earn that first-round spot.”