Rob Childress ready for next chapter at Nebraska

Rob Childress is ready for the next chapter of his career as director of player development at Nebraska. He returns to Lincoln after a successful 16-year run as head coach at Texas A&M.

Childress compiled 622 wins as the Aggies head baseball coach, as well as two College World Series appearances. As the Huskers pitching coach under Dave Van Horn, Childress was a part of all three of Nebraska's CWS trips.

Life sometimes comes full circle, and it seems to be doing so with Childress' return to help the first player recruited to Lincoln during the DVH era in Will Bolt.

"It's something we have been talking about for the last month," Childress said about the genesis of his return to Lincoln. "Certainly, I think it was something that was intriguing on both of our parts.

"Certainly, I've got a fondness for the state of Nebraska and the University of Nebraska, especially the baseball program, after spending eight years there. Certainly, I've followed what those guys have done in a short period of time. It's been a lot of fun to watch."

NU head coach Will Bolt and his staff's rapid success did not come as a shock to Childress.

"Not even a little bit," Childress stated emphatically. "That team took on those three coaches' identity. I mean, they play together, they play with a chip on their shoulder, and you know, they love to compete. That's the way those three guys were as players."

In addition to his playing days under Childress and Van Horn at NU, Bolt was an assistant coach at A&M for several seasons under Childress.

"I think for a total of five years, in two different stints," Childress recalled. "He was a volunteer for two years before he went to Texarkana as a head coach, and then, back again for three years before he took the head coach position at the University of Nebraska.

"Really, just even as a player, (Bolt) was just so competitive. As a player, other players gravitated towards him. We brought in so many guys [to Nebraska] that first year and they were all new to one another, and you just knew he wanted to win as much as anybody. Other players just naturally gravitated to him as a leader."

There's a level of comfort in his return to Lincoln for Childress because he has such longstanding relationships with so many in the Nebraska baseball program.

"We are just great friends, and our wives are great friends," Childress said of Bolt. "Not only Coach Bolt, but Coach (Jeff) Christy and Coach (Lance) Harvell, and Curtis Ledbetter. All those guys. Including Renne Brinkmann in the office. We're all good friends and we have been for quite some time."

Childress will be managing several tasks in his capacity as the Big Red's director of player development.

"Well, I think I will wear a lot of hats. I will do my very best to support the coaches and inform the players, and do whatever I can to help make the program better. Whether it be on-campus recruiting, scouting reports, and just being a servant to those coaches and staff members there. Whatever those three coaches need, I'm going to be there to serve them."