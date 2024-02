Rivals released its newest update to the Class of 2025 recruiting rankings on Tuesday afternoon. While there are no current Nebraska football commits on the list of 250 prospects, a handful of targets are included.

That is highlighted by the Huskers' No. 1 target in the class, four-star Omaha Westside linebacker Christian Jones, plus five-star offensive tackle Douglas Utu.

You can see where those players are rated – plus the latest Nebraska state rankings – for free HERE and HERE.