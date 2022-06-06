Rivals250 CB Kayin Lee breaks down Nebraska official, upcoming visits

Rivals caught up with Lee to go in-depth on his visit to Lincoln and what he likes about the other top schools in his recruitment.

The former Georgia commit kicked off his official visits with a trip to Nebraska on the first weekend in June. Oregon and Ohio State will receive officials later this summer, with visits to Oklahoma and Miami still to be worked out. Lee is planning to commit on Early Signing Day this December.

On what Nebraska has done to earn an official visit: "It was like on the type of thing, it’s different out there. They’ve got great NIL opportunities, great people you can meet out there, and relationships I can build. I can play early when I get there and be able to get the degree that I want to fulfill my dreams and take care of my family."

On the NIL conversations on the visit: "We went through different types of NIL. I did it when I came up here my first visit. We talked about more of it and the different opportunities I could have and the different brands, stuff that I’m more interested in, things I can get into."

On what stood out most about the Nebraska OV: "Most definitely hanging out with the coaches and the players. I didn’t know there was that much, I thought it was straight only football but you can have fun out there. We went out to eat. Me and the players, we really just kicked it."

On the players he spent time with and their message: "(defensive back Javier Morton), (safety) Myles Farmer, (corner Quinton Newsome). It was like it’s different and there’s some great opportunities there. Coach (Travis Fisher, DBs) being there, he knows what he’s doing. He’s played nine years in the league, he’s been in college for a while too. He knows what he’s doing, he’s been putting guys in the league the past few years, first, second, third rounds. He obviously knows what he’s doing. He’s just trying to get us down here and be able to get some more opportunities, stuff like that."

On Coach Travis Fisher: "He’s different. You can look him in his eyes and you can talk to him about anything. You can talk to him about anything, you can ask him for anything. He’s got you. He’s going to have your back no matter what, wrong or right."

On Fisher's NFL background standing out: "Yeah of course, because he knows what he’s talking about. He’s been there."

On Nebraska's tradition of putting defensive backs in the NFL: "I mean it’s cool or whatever. It shows me that they do it and all, but I’m trying to make my own legacy. I know they don’t have any Jim Thorpe Award winners there either, so if I go there that’s what I’m trying to do."

On Nebraska's program: "The program itself stands out just because it’s Nebraska. It’s the only there, really, for people to watch. All the eyes are on you, so that’s really what stands out the most."

On how special it is being the only show in town: "At Nebraska, you’re the show. You’re walking in stores or across the street, down the street, people know who you really are. I’m walking in stores and past crowds and stuff and they all know who I am. Yeah, in buildings and stuff."

On Scott Frost: "He knows the type of guy I am. He can see it. I know as a kid I don’t see everything, but he has a bigger picture so he can see things I can do there, stuff like that. He thinks it’s a great option, but he’s not forcing it on me. He said he’s not ever going to force it on me. He wants me to take all my visits and stuff like that. He just wants me to make the best decision, what’s right for me."

On Ohio State: "It’s a Georgia pipeline going down there, so I’ve got some trust down there. I get some real raw input so I can get the truth and stuff like that. It’s great coaching with (Tim Walton, secondary/CBs) down there, Coach Pat (Miguel Patrick, defensive quality control analyst and former head coach at Lee's Cedar Grove High School in Georgia), stuff like that."

On Oregon: "It’s Oregon, it speaks for itself. I can come in there and play right away too."

On Oklahoma: "I really don’t know too much about Oklahoma. I’m taking an unofficial first."

On Miami: "It’s like Ed Reed, (secondary coach Jahmile Addae) was already at Georgia, so I’ve got some guys."