Rivals100 OT Cayden Green blown away by visit to Nebraska

There have been several changes in Lincoln and Green sees the difference.

Nebraska had a very important visitor on campus and the Huskers rolled out the red carpet. Cayden Green from Lees Summit (Mo.) North returned to Lincoln for the first time since the spring game last year.

"What a great experience," the four-star recruit said. "It was a totally cool experience. The visit to Nebraska today was completely eye-opening."

A year ago Green was able to check out the spring game at Nebraska but there wasn't any way to talk to the coaches or see behind any closed doors. It was mainly just an opportunity to see a game.

"We literally went to go watch a game when I visited for the spring game. And it wasn't full capacity. It was only about 60 percent capacity so not as many people as a regular game."

Today was a completely full and dedicated day to Green. There was no practice. The Nebraska staff had just Green on campus and he was their only focus for them today.

"We were there from about 10:30 until about 6:00," Green said. "And it was just us for me. It was very personalized.

"I was the only recruit and I was with my mom, my brother and my uncle since he was off from work today."

The day started off by meeting the football staff and then a number of tours. Green compared the day to basically getting an official visit experience into a single day.

"Today was literally meeting the entire staff," Green said. "They were there waiting for us and greeted us. We toured the campus, we toured the football facility, we got to see everything and met just about everyone that has anything to do with a student-athlete. We got an official visit in a single day pretty much."

Green liked looking around and seeing all of the facilities that Nebraska has. He also got to see the renderings for the facilities that are being built. But the best part of Green's day were the people that he met with on his visit.

"The facilities were nice but they are actually building newer and nicer facilities," Green said. "But for me, it was the people that I met today that was the coolest part of the visit. The new staff was very cool. They all seemed so genuine and like they are good quality guys."