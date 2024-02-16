This week’s roundtable dabbles in a few different areas of the basketball world, as the Rivals.com duo of Rob Cassidy and Jason Jordan weigh in on three topics related to college basketball and college basketball recruiting. Today, our national analysts discuss Ohio State’s impending coaching search, bubble teams they hope to see dancing come tournament time as well as prospects they are each looking forward to seeing on the grassroots circuit this spring.

Advertisement

1. WHO WOULD BE YOUR TOP CANDIDATE IF YOU WERE FILLING THE OPEN OHIO STATE JOB?

Sean Miller (© Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK)

Cassidy: I’d probably go chasing Sean Miller. His scandal-surrounded exit at Arizona really never bothered me that much to begin with, seeing as there are sitting coaches that have done actually despicable things. Plus, the guy has won everywhere he’s been. Sure, this season hasn’t gone particularly well, but a lifetime .728 winning percentage is a lifetime .728 winning percentage. Last year’s 27-10 mark and Sweet 16 run in his first season back in Cincinnati showed an ability to right a ship in a hurry. There’s a reason Miller is considered to be one of the best active coaches in America, and I think you have to aggressively pursue him now while you have the chance. Jordan: Nate Oats, no doubt about it. Yes, his buyout could be hefty but the long-term payoff would pale in comparison. His free-flowing, fast-paced offense centered around taking quick shots resonates with elite high school prospects and keeps him on the short list for most of his targets. He’s won two SEC titles and eyeing a third, and he’s had success in March. Spend now and celebrate now and later.

*****

2. WHICH CURRENT BUBBLE TEAM WOULD YOU MOST LIKE TO SEE IN THE DANCE COME SELECTION SUNDAY?

Keisei Tominaga (AP Images)

Cassidy: As the world’s foremost Rick Pitino advocate, I’d have probably said St. John's if you asked me last week. That’s starting to feel pretty unlikely, however, so I’ll rock with Nebraska today. The Huskers play an exciting brand of basketball and the fact that the program has never won an NCAA tournament game makes them intriguing to me. Add in the fact that I love watching Keisei Tominaga play due to what comes across as an almost childlike love for basketball, and Nebraska has me hoping they make the cut. Jordan: Come on, it’s gotta be Gonzaga! You almost wouldn’t feel right now seeing the Zags dancing and the good news is they took a big step forward with the upset of Kentucky. They’ve still got work to do in the WCC Tournament with Saint Mary’s looming, but I think we all want to see what Mark Few and Co., can cook up in March amid a down year.

*****

3. WHICH 2025 OR 2026 PROSPECT ARE YOU MOST LOOKING FORWARD TO SEEING ON THE CIRCUIT THIS SPRING AND WHY?