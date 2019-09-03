ROB CASSIDY

For me, it’s two prospects that fell just short last time around in Georgia commit Marcus Rosemy and Florida commit Derek Wingo. Rosemy will need to use his senior season to put to rest concerns about his speed, while Wingo will need to show how he fares against the run. Both have a shot to make it, but neither is a slam dunk.

MIKE FARRELL

I’m looking at OT Broderick Jones to take that next step this season and finally earn that fifth star. That would give UGA two five-star tackles and cement the Bulldogs as the best OL recruiting program over the last few years. Jones just needs to be a bit more consistent and aggressive, and with that he can push for five stars.

ADAM FRIEDMAN

Georgia commit Broderick Jones is one player I’ve thought could be a five-star since I saw him at the Future 50 earlier this year. Since then, we haven’t seen much of him so I’ll be taking a close look at his senior film before I try to push him up. Auburn commit Trenton Simpson is also a candidate to earn his fifth star. Simpson is a tremendous athlete with a ton of upside, so a solid performance this season and in the all-star season could be enough to get him his fifth star.

ADAM GORNEY

He’s already the top-rated dual-threat quarterback in the 2020 class, but USC commit Bryce Young might be playing better than any QB in the country, and that includes No. 1 overall prospect D.J. Uiagalelei through two games. The Santa Ana (Calif.) Mater Dei quarterback is 35 of 47 for 492 yards with seven touchdowns and also a rushing score in blowout wins over two quality teams. Young is so savvy, so smooth and so smart, plus he’s made some really high-level throws. He’s comfortable in the pocket or throwing on the run and he’s really shown exceptional leadership this season. I really think if he’s playing at this level through the all-star events, he’s going to be seriously in the discussion for a five-star ranking.

JOSH HELMHOLDT

Nebraska offensive tackle commit Turner Corcoran tends to get forgotten among the talk of the top offensive tackles in this class, probably because he's from Kansas and does not get seen much outside of the Sunflower State. However, Corcoran is an outstanding talent and a big senior season coupled with a strong showing in the All-American Bowl this winter would put him squarely in the five-star discussion.

CHAD SIMMONS

Broderick Jones is one for me. I have been holding back a little on him, while some other analysts have already pushed for this. I have already seen him play this season, and he is improved and he is more consistent. I knew he was a big athlete playing offensive tackle, but he is really developing into that premiere offensive lineman. The Georgia commit is definitely one I have my eye on.

SAM SPIEGELMAN

Jaquelin Roy and Jaylon Jones are both on the cusp of five-star status. Both prospects had impressive offseasons, but I’d be fully convinced to pull the trigger with big senior campaigns. For a defensive tackle like Roy, I’d hope to see him be dominant, especially against the top competition. Opposing offenses are going to throw away from Jones, so his biggest obstacle will be somehow impacting the game and producing on defense.

WOODY WOMMACK