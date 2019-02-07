Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-02-07 13:56:36 -0600') }} football Edit

Rising OLB Arinze checks out Nebraska

Nate Clouse • HuskerOnline.com
@NateClouse
Recruiting Analyst

The St. Louis area is loaded once again for the 2020 class and one prospect that has seen his stock on the rise lately is Noah Arinze out of Webster Groves, Mo.The 6-foot-4, 240-pound defender land...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}