Rising IOL target Rex Waterman talks latest Nebraska visit, previews OV

2026 Chandler (Ari.) Hamilton three-star offensive lineman Rex Waterman is already scheduled to make a Nebraska official visit in June, but decided to swing by practice last weekend to get a better feel for the program
2026 Chandler (Ari.) Hamilton three-star offensive lineman Rex Waterman is already scheduled to make a Nebraska official visit in June, but decided to swing by practice last weekend to get a better feel for the program
Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel talked about his room and how Kwinten Ives is ready to take the next step.
The first five transfer additions provide a glimpse into what Fred Hoiberg wants next season's team to be about.
Tim Verghese and Steve Marik discuss their takeaways from Dana Holgorsen's mid-spring press conference
Rivals' Adam Friedman analyzes the biggest positional needs for Nebraska and all other Big Ten teams this spring.
Nebraska running backs coach E.J. Barthel talked about his room and how Kwinten Ives is ready to take the next step.
The first five transfer additions provide a glimpse into what Fred Hoiberg wants next season's team to be about.
Tim Verghese and Steve Marik discuss their takeaways from Dana Holgorsen's mid-spring press conference