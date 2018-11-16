Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-16 14:35:14 -0600') }} football Edit

Walking-on at Nebraska is a dream come true for Eli Richter

Lhvjnw0t5ryzjgmdbokj
Nate Clouse
Bryan Munson • HuskerOnline.com
@RivalsBryan
Recruiting Analyst
Played defensive tackle for the University of Nebraska at Kearney and has been covering Nebraska football and recruiting since 1999. Husband to Jennifer and father to Trevor and Jake.

Eli Richter took a little time in between receiving the offer to walk-on at Nebraska and accepting. The 6-foot-5 and 225-pound Richter says that, in the end, there were some things that really made...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}