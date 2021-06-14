Richard Torres commit: What does it mean for Nebraska

Nebraska picked up their second verbal commitment from their June 4 recruiting weekend on Monday from quarterback Richard Torres. Here are some quick takes on what the commitment of Torres means for the Huskers.

1. Every recruiting class is built around a quarterback. Nebraska finally got their guy for 2022 in Richard Torres. He was the first quarterback they brought in this year, and their No. 1 guy on the board heading into June. 2. The Huskers won a pretty big battle for Torres with their neighbor to the south - Kansas State. Torres was also the Wildcat's top quarterback on the board and visited Manhattan this past weekend. I know this is a big blow to their class, as they felt very good about things after his visit to Manhattan this past weekend. 3. One would assume the commitment of Torres probably shuts things down with Honolulu (Hawaii) St. Louis quarterback A.J. Bianco visiting Lincoln this weekend. It was a smart strategy by the Husker staff scheduling that visit. It put a timeline on Torres, as he knew things with his status could change if Bianco visited campus.

4. The physical make-up of Torres is similar to current NU freshman quarterback Heinrich Haarberg. This is the second year in a row they went for a quarterback that possessed more pro-style tools, vs. true athlete skills like maybe Luke McCaffrey and Logan Smothers. Has the style of the Big Ten conference and the weather conditions in this league made the Husker staff realize how important arm strength is? 5. With Adrian Martinez's status for 2022 unknown, getting another quarterback in this class was very important. They need options and depth built up for 2022 and beyond. 6. Nebraska has not signed a quarterback out of the state of Texas since Tommy Armstrong in the class of 2012. Coincidently, Armstrong is also from the San Antonio area. 7. So who's next? I think that's the biggest question going forward. 14 official visitors have made it to campus over two weeks. Will the commitment of Torres influence a few others to join him? Spots are very limited in the Huskers 2022 recruiting class, so you get the sense a lot more pieces are going to move over this next week.

2022 commitment breakdown

1. 3/7/2021 - Ernest Hausmann - LB - 6-foot-3, 210 - Columbus, NE - 3 Stars 2. 4/1/2021 - Victor Jones - WR - 6-foot-2, 190 - Orlando, FL - 3 Stars 3. 6/7/2021 - Chase Androff - TE - 6-foot-6, 230 - Southlake, MN - 3 Stars 4. 6/14/2021 - Richard Torres - QB - 6-foot-6, 211 - San Antonio, TX - 3 Stars

2022 commit breakdown by position

1 - Quarterback 0 - Running back 1 - Wide receiver 1 - Tight end 0 - Offensive linemen 0 - Defensive tackle 0 - Defensive end 0 - Outside linebacker 1 - Inside linebacker 0 - Safety 0 - Cornerback 0 - Athlete 0 - Special teams

10. Where are they from?