If you have been paying close-enough attention this offseason then you have noticed the shift in tone, both strong and subtle, that Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule has expressed throughout several public moments.

His trumpeting of the new-look Husker offense turned heads in late June when he declared "we're gonna absolutely murder you" in describing his belief in Nebraska's downfield passing game if opponents attempt a one-high safety defense.

His appearance on the Joel Klatt Show in early July did nothing but give the much-maligned Husker fanbase even more hope as he spoke with a matter-of-fact approach about the program's goal of reaching the College Football Playoff by 2025.

Rhule was back at it again on Wednesday during the Huskers' appearance at Big Ten Media Days in Indianapolis.

As has been the case all offseason – and, so far, his entire 20-month tenure in Lincoln – Rhule was not brash, and he was not arrogant. He was simply confident and pragmatic, beginning with a 15-minute session on the main stage at Lucas Oil Stadium in which he made clear, once again, that he believes the Huskers have something fun getting cooked up in Lincoln.