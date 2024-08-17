Advertisement
Observations from Nebraska's Aug. 16 fall camp practice
Nebraska's 15th practice of fall camp was on Friday, with a portion of the workout open to the media.
• Steve Marik
Big Board: Early look at Nebraska's 2026 defensive targets
Early look at Nebraska's 2026 big board as the staff turns the page to the next cycle
• Tim Verghese
Now with son Kodah, Elijah Jeudy enters this season with extra motivation
Fatherhood has helped change Elijah Jeudy for the better.
• Steve Marik
Fall camp notebook: Five important under-the-radar Huskers
Plenty of Husker players get talked and written about. Here are five important under-the-radar players.
• Steve Marik
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 offensive linemen
Rivals national analyst John Garcia Jr. spotlights the biggest storylines among the new 2025 offensive linemen rankings.
• John Garcia Jr. • Rivals.com
Rhule sees offensive line get "honest days work" defending pass rush
- WR
- PRO
- APB
- DT
- C
- SDE
- SDE
- OT
- TE
- S
