Advertisement

in other news

Observations from Nebraska's Aug. 16 fall camp practice

Observations from Nebraska's Aug. 16 fall camp practice

Nebraska's 15th practice of fall camp was on Friday, with a portion of the workout open to the media.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Big Board: Early look at Nebraska's 2026 defensive targets

Big Board: Early look at Nebraska's 2026 defensive targets

Early look at Nebraska's 2026 big board as the staff turns the page to the next cycle

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Now with son Kodah, Elijah Jeudy enters this season with extra motivation

Now with son Kodah, Elijah Jeudy enters this season with extra motivation

Fatherhood has helped change Elijah Jeudy for the better.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Fall camp notebook: Five important under-the-radar Huskers

Fall camp notebook: Five important under-the-radar Huskers

Plenty of Husker players get talked and written about. Here are five important under-the-radar players.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 offensive linemen

Rivals Rankings Week: Storylines to follow with top 2025 offensive linemen

Rivals national analyst John Garcia Jr. spotlights the biggest storylines among the new 2025 offensive linemen rankings.

External content
 • John Garcia Jr. • Rivals.com

in other news

Observations from Nebraska's Aug. 16 fall camp practice

Observations from Nebraska's Aug. 16 fall camp practice

Nebraska's 15th practice of fall camp was on Friday, with a portion of the workout open to the media.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Big Board: Early look at Nebraska's 2026 defensive targets

Big Board: Early look at Nebraska's 2026 defensive targets

Early look at Nebraska's 2026 big board as the staff turns the page to the next cycle

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Now with son Kodah, Elijah Jeudy enters this season with extra motivation

Now with son Kodah, Elijah Jeudy enters this season with extra motivation

Fatherhood has helped change Elijah Jeudy for the better.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Aug 17, 2024
Rhule sees offensive line get "honest days work" defending pass rush
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
nebraska
FUTURECAST
2025Top Targets
question circle
No top targets for nebraska available at this time.
Nebraska
2025Commitment List
Updated:
Advertisement
Advertisement
nebraska
FOOTBALL
Scores / Schedule
footballfootball
5 - 7
Overall Record
3 - 6
Conference Record
Upcoming
Sat 08/31 - 7:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
UTEP
3 - 9
UTEP
-27.5, O/U 48.5
Sat 09/07 - 11:30 PM GMT
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Colorado
4 - 8
Colorado
-6.5
TBA
Nebraska
5 - 7
Nebraska
Northern Iowa
6 - 5
Northern Iowa