How foresight, "demanding" Thomas, calm Satt leveled up Nebraska's QB room
We haven't seen the live bullets fly for Dylan Raiola and Nebraska's QBs, but they have already seen accelerated growth.
WATCH: Adam Gorney's breakdown as Dylan Raiola named QB1
Rivals national analyst Adam Gorney breaks down the news and impact of Dylan Raiola being named Nebraska's starting QB.
Matt Rhule explains how Dylan Raiola won Nebraska's starting QB job
Matt Rhule explains the decision to name Dylan Raiola as the Huskers' starting QB and breaks down how he won the job.
Rhule on the radio: Highlights from Husker head coach
Matt Rhule joined 'Sports Nightly' on Wednesday night to talk about his team before the season-opener against UTEP.
Nebraska announces true freshman Dylan Raiola as starting quarterback
Nebraska names Dylan Raiola the starting quarterback.
