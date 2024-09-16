Rhule's plan for building a championship-caliber roster is underway

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Nebraska's 34-3 win over Northern Iowa saw notable performances from freshmen on both sides of the ball
Key takeaways from Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Carter Nelson, Isaiah Neyand one thought on hot starts of 2016 vs 2024.
Jacory Barney Jr. and Carter Nelson have different backgrounds, but they're both explosive with the ball in their hands.
Inside Nebraska's Zack Carpenter and Tim Verghese analyze the Huskers' 3-0 start, preview Top 25 game against Illinois.
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Nebraska's 34-3 win over Northern Iowa saw notable performances from freshmen on both sides of the ball
Key takeaways from Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola, Carter Nelson, Isaiah Neyand one thought on hot starts of 2016 vs 2024.