in other news
WATCH: Inside Nebraska's highlight reel as Huskers beat down Colorado
Inside Nebraska's extensive highlight reel of pregame action, big plays, wild postgame celebration in win over Colorado.
Poll History: Huskers earn AP Top 25 nod, best ranking in 8 years
Nebraska is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019 and earned its best ranking in 8 years.
Conversations with Clouse: September 8
Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.
Nebraska's win over Colorado impresses 2026 four-star RB DeZephen Walker
2026 Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) four-star running back DeZephen Walker recaps his trip to see Nebraska defeat Colorado
Pick-six livin': Tommi Hill carrying over strong play from last season
Matt Rhule believes Tommi Hill is one of the best college football players in the country.
