WATCH: Inside Nebraska's highlight reel as Huskers beat down Colorado

WATCH: Inside Nebraska's highlight reel as Huskers beat down Colorado

Inside Nebraska's extensive highlight reel of pregame action, big plays, wild postgame celebration in win over Colorado.

 • Staff
Poll History: Huskers earn AP Top 25 nod, best ranking in 8 years

Poll History: Huskers earn AP Top 25 nod, best ranking in 8 years

Nebraska is ranked in the AP Top 25 for the first time since 2019 and earned its best ranking in 8 years.

 • Zack Carpenter
Conversations with Clouse: September 8

Conversations with Clouse: September 8

Join Inside Nebraska recruiting analyst Nate Clouse as he answers reader questions live on our Insider's Board.

 • Nate Clouse
Nebraska's win over Colorado impresses 2026 four-star RB DeZephen Walker

Nebraska's win over Colorado impresses 2026 four-star RB DeZephen Walker

2026 Raymore-Peculiar (Mo.) four-star running back DeZephen Walker recaps his trip to see Nebraska defeat Colorado

Premium content
 • Tim Verghese
Pick-six livin': Tommi Hill carrying over strong play from last season

Pick-six livin': Tommi Hill carrying over strong play from last season

Matt Rhule believes Tommi Hill is one of the best college football players in the country.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik

Published Sep 9, 2024
Rhule: Raiola on "whole other level" and wanted teammates to match
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
@Steve_Marik
