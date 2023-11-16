Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule stepped to the podium Thursday for his final team updates ahead of the Huskers' pivotal game at Wisconsin on Saturday night (6:30 p.m. Central Time on NBC).

Here are the biggest takeaways and quotes from the Husker head man – including updates on Heinrich Haarberg and the team's QB situation, the redshirt strategies for redshirt freshmen Jaidyn Doss and Ethan Nation, and an explanation for why Rhule believes this weekend's primetime slot could be so impactful.