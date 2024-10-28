Advertisement
WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State
Nebraska-Ohio State postgame press conference with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers.
• Jansen Coburn
Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more
Nebraska postgame notes, player milestones, records and more from the Huskers' loss at Ohio State.
• Zack Carpenter
Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State
Matt Rhule spoke from the heart after his Huskers nearly took down No. 4 Ohio State on the road Saturday.
• Steve Marik
Rapid Recap: Initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to Ohio State
Inside Nebraska writers react to Nebraska's 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State
• Tim Verghese and Steve Marik
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 4 Ohio State
Key statistics from Nebraska's game at No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.
• Steve Marik
Rhule on screen game: "It wasn't good enough"
