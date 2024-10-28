Rhule on screen game: "It wasn't good enough"

Advertisement

in other news

WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State

WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State

Nebraska-Ohio State postgame press conference with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers.

 • Jansen Coburn
Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more

Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more

Nebraska postgame notes, player milestones, records and more from the Huskers' loss at Ohio State.

 • Zack Carpenter
Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State

Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State

Matt Rhule spoke from the heart after his Huskers nearly took down No. 4 Ohio State on the road Saturday.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Rapid Recap: Initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to Ohio State

Rapid Recap: Initial thoughts following Nebraska's 21-17 loss to Ohio State

Inside Nebraska writers react to Nebraska's 21-17 loss to No. 4 Ohio State

 • Tim Verghese and Steve Marik
Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 4 Ohio State

Key stats of the game in Nebraska's loss at No. 4 Ohio State

Key statistics from Nebraska's game at No. 4 Ohio State on Saturday.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik

in other news

WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State

WATCH: Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola postgame presser after loss at Ohio State

Nebraska-Ohio State postgame press conference with Matt Rhule, Dylan Raiola and the Huskers.

 • Jansen Coburn
Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more

Postgame Notes: Nebraska vs Ohio State player milestones, records & more

Nebraska postgame notes, player milestones, records and more from the Huskers' loss at Ohio State.

 • Zack Carpenter
Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State

Rhule felt "championship mindset" as Huskers nearly upset No. 4 Ohio State

Matt Rhule spoke from the heart after his Huskers nearly took down No. 4 Ohio State on the road Saturday.

Premium content
 • Steve Marik
Premium content
PREMIUM CONTENT
Published Oct 28, 2024
Rhule on screen game: "It wasn't good enough"
circle avatar
Steve Marik  •  InsideNebraska
Staff Writer
Twitter
@Steve_Marik
Subscribe to read more.
Unlock Premium news from the largest network of experts.
Say your piece in exclusive fan communities.
Dominate with stats, athlete data, Rivals250 rankings, and more.
Go Big. Get Premium.Log In
Advertisement
Advertisement