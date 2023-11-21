Matt Rhule, as he has done all season on Mondays after a tough loss or big win, stood at the podium yesterday and gave as direct and thorough of a breakdown on all things (well, most things, anyway) Nebraska football.

In addition to previewing Iowa and talking Chubba Purdy's explosive performance on Saturday, he also gave a long look back at Wisconsin, a 24-17 overtime loss that left many confused, angry, both or any other type of negative emotion when thinking about could have been. He also went in-depth on his feelings of the players’ level of buy-in, the health of the program moving forward, roster management as we sit on the precipice of portal season, and one more elephant in the room to address.

Rhule opened up about that elephant – the clock management and the hotly debated decisions against Wisconsin and Maryland – with a long explanation.

Here’s everything Rhule said about he and the staff’s reasoning behind those choices and the staff’s decision-making process as a whole – plus a few more keynote items.