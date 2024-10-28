Rhule addresses officiating as B1G acknowledges wrong call in OSU-Nebraska

Nebraska football coach Matt Rhule talking with Big Ten officials during the Nebraska-Illinois game (Photo by USA Today Sports Images)

Matt Rhule, and any other Nebraska football fan watching the Nebraska-Ohio State game on Saturday, could easily see and hear that there were problems with Big Ten officiating throughout the entire game. The referees at Ohio Stadium consistently spotted the ball incorrectly – sometimes by at least a full yard – and overall mismanaged the game throughout with poor judgment calls on both offensive and defensive pass interference, holding calls that either went called or uncalled and plenty more examples littered throughout a sloppily officiated game. Eventually, the officiating all helped lead to the Buckeye fans in attendance hitting a fever pitch and showing their anger by throwing water bottles, plastic alcohol containers and other small items onto the field in protest of the poor officiating. It was an ironic turn of events as the Huskers very clearly had more issues to gripe with than Ohio State in regard to the officiating. Evidently, the Big Ten league office agrees. On Monday, the Big Ten Conference released an official statement about the officiating in the Huskers' game against Ohio State. Via the statement, released by the league's Chief Operating Officer Kerry Kenny, the Big Ten acknowledged the officiating in Saturday's game by specifically focusing on just one of the calls made by the team of referees. The full written statement: "During Nebraska's final drive of the first half, on second down with two yards to gain on the Ohio State 39-yard line, the ball was incorrectly spotted after a run by Cornhuskers RB Emmett Johnson. The ball carrier crossed the 37-yard line, and a first down should have been awarded to Nebraska. Replay should have stopped the game to review the spot since it involved the line-to-gain."

Following an Ohio State missed field goal in the second quarter, the Huskers took over at their own 24-yard line with 2:02 remaining in the first half. Nebraska then moved the ball to the Buckeyes' 39-yard line on an 8-yard pass from Dylan Raiola to Isaiah Neyor to set up a 2nd-and-2 play with the clock ticking down to the 1:11 mark by the time the ball was snapped on the ensuing second-down play. Nebraska running back Emmett Johnson then took a shotgun handoff from Raiola, powered through the line for a gain of a little more than 3 yards. Johnson, without question, cleared the line to gain (Ohio State's 37-yard line) by at least one full yard to where the ball should have been spotted at the Ohio State 36-yard line. If called correctly, the Huskers would have had a new set of downs with a 1st-and-10 play and more time to work with during their two-minute drill. The clock should have stopped at the 1:05 mark after the first down and then restarted once the officials ruled the ball ready for play. Instead, Johnson was ruled short of the first down with the official inexplicably marking the ball at the Ohio State 38-yard line. "Second down and two (yards), they hand off for the first down," FOX play-by-play announcer Gus Johnson said as the play unfolded. "It looks like they have the first down; a minute and counting remaining in this first half, 14 to 3, Nebraska driving." "Woah, what's going on here?" FOX color analyst Joel Klatt interjected. "They didn't get the first down, it wasn't awarded them, they haven't taken their last timeout, and they're having to get their big players on the field in order to try to get the first down. A lot of time wasted here, even though they're on the plus-side of the 50-yard line." Facing a 3rd-and-1 from the 38-yard line instead of rightfully being awarded 1st-and-10 from the 37, the Huskers substituted out a few of the players on the field for Johnson's 2nd-and-2 run in order to put in their heavy offensive package for the short-yardage play. Running back Dante Dowdell then took a handoff, picked up three yards to move the chains, and the Huskers were set up with 1st-and-10 from the Ohio State 35-yard line. By the time Nebraska snapped the ball for that third-down play, 35 seconds had ticked off the clock (from 1:05 mark at the end of Johnson's run to the 0:30 mark by the time of the snap on Dowdell's run), and Nebraska had to burn its final timeout of the half with 26 seconds remaining following Dowdell's run. "That's a frustrating sequence for Nebraska because they feel like – and Gus, I know you had it on your call as well – they got the first down, they got a clock stoppage and they can just continue on this two-minute drive," Klatt said. "But then when it's not awarded them, the clock is running, they don't wanna call the timeout there. So, they have to go big and get that bigger package on the field so that they can then get the first down."

The FOX broadcast then showed a replay of Johnson's second-down run, and Klatt was beside himself after rewatching it: "I gotta tell ya, I feel like they got a TERRIBLE spot, and then it's not reviewed. I mean, he's over (the first-down marker) by a yard, yard-and-a-half. They spotted him short, and the clock started to run. That was a MAJOR mistake by the officials, and now that's why they had to waste the timeout after they had just gotten the first down in order to try to get the right personnel back on the field." The officials then added insult to injury. Raiola hit Thomas Fidone for a five-yard gain on the next play and had to spike the ball with 15 seconds for a 3rd-and-5 play from the Ohio State 30-yard line. Coming off a timeout by the Buckeyes, Raiola threw the ball toward the front of the end zone on a pass targeting Neyor. The Husker receiver was called for a 15-yard offensive pass interference after the officials ruled that he had pushed off of Ohio State cornerback Denzel Burke. Johnson and Klatt initially believed that Burke was going to be penalized for pass interference and, once again, Klatt was incredulous at the ref's call. "That's a huge mistake by Neyor, both clock and field position," Klatt initially said as FOX began to show the replay, but his tune changed instantly upon seeing the OPI that Neyor was flagged on. "That's not offensive pass interference. That's not pass interference on either player." Klatt appeared to be on the verge of saying the call was "embarrassing" but stopped himself before saying, "I'm with Matt Rhule there. My goodness. Across college football in every single game – well, football in general, NFL, college – the offensive and defensive pass interference call is just SO inconsistent. That is a bad call, and it just took Nebraska out of potential field-goal range. That's terrible." Johnson and Klatt proceeded to bring up a controversial offensive pass interference called two weeks prior on Ohio State as the Buckeyes drove for a potentially game-winning field goal. Then, once again, Klatt had the FOX producer show the replay of Johnson's run on 2nd-and-2. "Gus, you called it a first down, and you were right because he got it by a yard-and-a-half," Klatt said. "They didn't give them the first down, which is why they had to burn the timeout. Watch, you see the official, he's running up, and that's a yard off. But because of that, the clock didn't stop, they burned all that time, they had to use a timeout, then they get an offensive pass interference call that's, like, a phantom call. That's rough." FOX rules analyst Mike Pereira – former 14-year college football official who spent two years as an NFL official and more than a decade in the NFL officiating front office – then joined the broadcast. "That whole sequence was so bizarre because I kept seeing the clock run when they had the first down," Pereira said. "I think the official actually got confused with who had the ball, it wasn't where he spotted it. And then replay should have stopped that and made the correction. It's just a bizarre sequence." Nebraska, facing a 3rd-and-20, was able to salvage what became a 54-yard field goal attempt by kicker John Hohl after Raiola once again found Fidone, this time for a pickup of nine yards to the Ohio State 36-yard line with five seconds remaining. Hohl converted the kick, setting a program record for the longest made field goal on the road by a Nebraska freshman.

Rhule responds to the Big Ten's statement and discusses on-field officiating and his frustration with replay reviews in college football

That statement, released to the media on Monday afternoon, came just minutes before Rhule walked to the podium to field questions – about both the loss at Ohio State and the upcoming game against UCLA – at his regular Game Week press conference. He was asked to give his thoughts on the Big Ten's statement and acknowledgment of the incorrect ruling – plus the mistake of not stopping the game for a replay review – but that mistake was far, far from the only one that the officials made in the Nebraska-Ohio State game. The most egregious was the consistently incorrect spotting of the ball after Nebraska plays. There were several of them, but the most notable were the Johnson run, Raiola's 3rd-and-5 run in the first quarter in which he was ruled two yards shy of the sticks to set up a 4th-and-2 near at Nebraska's 39-yard line (he was clearly one yard shy, which would have set up 4th-and-1 at the Nebraska 40-yard line) and arguably the worst of them all was a 3rd-and-goal run from the OSU 6-yard line by Jaylen Lloyd in which the receiver was marked down at the 2-yard line (he very clearly should have been marked down at the 1-yard line). Nebraska elected to punt after the Raiola third-down run. Nebraska sent in its jumbo goal-line package after Lloyd's run, called a run play for Dowdell, and he was stopped about 8-12 inches shy of crossing the plane when, theoretically, he would have cleared the goal line with room to spare if the officials had not marked the ball a full yard shorter than it should have been marked. On Monday, Rhule was asked for his thoughts on the Big Ten's statement. It was not the first time that Rhule has either voluntarily brought up – or been asked to address – Big Ten officiating, the inconsistency in judgment calls and problems with video replay review during his time as Nebraska's coach. The most notable such times were following the Michigan State game last season – when he addressed a poorly called game and, more importantly and more inexplicably, the failures in the Big Ten replay review office in both the game against the Spartans and earlier in the season at Minnesota – and following the Purdue game this season when the two teams were flagged for a combined 24 penalties for 259 yards. Below is the full transcript of Rhule's 1,165-word response that stretched across a span of 5 minutes and 20 seconds – by far the longest of any of his responses during his 30-minute, 15-second press conference – as he proceeded to talk without interruption about Big Ten referees, officiating across all of college football and the current replay review system. Watch Inside Nebraska's video of the press conference in the video above – and on our YouTube channel – and Rhule's discussion about officiating from the 7:20 mark to the 12:40 mark.

